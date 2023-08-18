This week’s Bollywood release Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi, is the story of an aspiring cricketer who loses an arm in accident but her dreams refuse to die. It’s the story of hope, spirit, and triumph.

The inspiration behind the story

According to reports, the drama directed by R. Balki, is based on the life of Hungarian Olympic shooter Károly Takács. Takács was the first shooter to win two Olympic gold medals in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol event, both with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

The story of his triumph

He was trained in pistol shooting and became a world-class shooter by mid 1930s. He got an opportunity to participate in the 1940 Summer Olympics. During his army training, he severely injured his hand after a faulty grenade explosion. Despite losing his right hand, he won the Hungarian national pistol shooting championship in 1939. He also participated in the 1948 Summer Olympics in London and won a gold medal after beating the reigning world Argentine Carlos Enrique Díaz Sáenz Valiente. He won his second gold medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki in the same event.

Saiyami Kher’s prep for the role

Kher, who plays the role of a cricket prodigy, in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, had been taking all kinds of training to make herself physically fit for the role. And to get the cricket part of it correct, she was trained with former cricketer Murali Karthik.

As Saiyami plays the role of a left-handed cricketer, she preferred a left-handed batsman and bowler to train with. Hence, Murali Karthik was perfect for her to learn the techniques and details. Murali was a specialist slow left arm orthodox bowler known for his loopy trajectory and ability to spin and bounce.

Saiyami said, “I have been obsessed about cricket and played the game since school. I used to try playing the sport with both my hands but the dominant hand in life is my right hand so on Ghoomer, the challenge was to train and become a left hander. It was very kind of Karthik to step in, help me with my action and give me those key points and small details that make the difference. I always loved his classic orthodox action as a kid. So it was so much fun training with him. “