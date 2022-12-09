Saiyami Kher, fresh off Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, now jumps into the world of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Her show Faadu, now streaming on Sony LIV, is about what happens when success becomes an obstacle in the way of love. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress chats about all of it.

What is Faadu for you?

Faadu for me is all the things spectacular. When we fall in love, we don’t want it to be mediocre or ordinary.

What is the price one has to pay in showbiz?

We always tend to see the glitz and the glamour. From the outside we see that it’s such a wonderful life. But actors are very insecure because when you’re not getting work, you keep thinking you’re not good enough. There’s always a sense of insecurity as an actor, I feel it’s not a very easy life. The reason is that you’re constantly judged, trolled, so you have to be very thick skinned. I don’t think it’s a very easy life if you’re someone who’s very sensitive. You have to be thick-skinned but also be vulnerable in front of the camera.

Which are your favourite love stories?

Casablanca is one of my all-time favorites, Abhimaan is one of my all time favorites.

Though a love story, the upcoming web series, Faadu- A Love Story, has already given hints about major twists and turns in the plot. After the recent trailer launch, Saiyami Kher who is the female lead in the series, has already been appreciated for her part. Some of the parts of the series were shot in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. And Saiyami being an alumna of the college got nostalgic since the shoot brought back fond memories from college in a recent interaction.

Saiyami says, “I did my college in Xaviers for 5 years and have so many fond memories associated with the college. While I was studying there and after college we used to see shoots happen. I used to feel oh someday when I get a break and start acting It will be a dream to come back here and shoot. So glad that this dream was fulfilled while

Shooting for Faadu. There was a part in the series which we shot at St Xavier’s College. I have stories from every corner of the building and I remember getting so excited that I was finally shooting in Xaviers that I called all my college professors and told them. I have returned to college for various reasons but this was the first time I was going to work and it felt so emotional.”

