Saiyami Kher trained with Murali Karthik to prepare for her role in 'Ghoomer'
Saiyami Kher, who plays the role of a cricket prodigy, in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, has been taking all kinds of training to make herself physically fit for the role. And to get the cricket part of it correct, she is trained with former cricketer Murali Karthik.
As Saiyami plays the role of a left-handed cricketer, she preferred a left-handed batsman and bowler to train with. Hence, Murali Karthik was perfect for her to learn the techniques and details. Murali was a specialist slow left arm orthodox bowler known for his loopy trajectory and ability to spin and bounce.
Saiyami says, “I have been obsessed about cricket and played the game since school. I used to try playing the sport with both my hands but the dominant hand in life is my right hand so on Ghoomer, the challenge was to train and become a left hander. It was very kind of Karthik to step in, help me with my action and give me those key points and small details that make the difference. I always loved his classic orthodox action as a kid. So it was so much fun training with him. “
Ghoomer, which is written and directed by R Balki, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, in pivotal roles. The story is co-written with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.
