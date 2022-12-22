Who is Vijay Vikram Singh, the man behind the voice of Bigg Boss?
Singh made a surprise appearance in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, and for all of those were unaware, the man is an actor too.
Vijay Vikram Singh is a man whose face one may not be able to recall instantly, but his voice can be sensed even in sleep. Because his is the voice that we all have been hearing in the television reality show Bigg Boss for years now. Singh made a surprise appearance in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, and for all of those were unaware, the man is an actor too.
He shall be reading the letter written by Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father and fans will surely love to know how the contestant reacts.
Rashan ke liye papa ke letter ko nazar andaz or apne emotions ko control kr payengi #sumbul#BiggBoss16 #biggboss #AbduRozik #MCStan #ShivThakare #AnkitGupta #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SalmanKhan #archnagautam #TinaDatta #SumbulTouqeerKhan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/Oc5mJE7119
— Zamzam pasha (@zamzampasha) December 21, 2022
Who is Vijay Vikram Singh?
Not only Bigg Boss, the man has been the voice for many other shows and ad films. He made his debut as a voice over artist with Dance India Dance.
The acting debut
He made his acting debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s show The Family Man in 2019. He also acted in Breathe season 2 and Mirzapur 2. He has also dabbled with stage and acted as Chanakya in ALEXANDER VS CHANAKYA.
Training actors
Given his command on his voice, he has also trained various actors in voice and diction like Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara and Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
