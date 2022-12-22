Sargam Koushal has brought home the title of Mrs World after 21 years She beat contestants from 63 countries and win the crown and make her country proud.

Koushal is a postgraduate in English Literature from Jammu University and did her schooling from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. She completed her Bed from Government BEd College, Jammu. She has worked as a teacher in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag. The teacher-turned-model is 32-years-old and hails from Jammu. She is married to an Indian Naval officer Aditya Manohar Sharma with whom she tied the knot in 2018.

In an interview, her mother Meena Koushal recalled that Sargam was a naughty and mischievous kid and loved to dress up. Her father, GS Koushal, is a retired chief manager of Bank of India. Her brother, Manthan Koushal is seven years younger to her.

Sargam Koushal was mentored by Alesia Raut, who is a pageant expert and model. Her predecessor Shaylyn Ford from the US, crowned Koushal at the event.

India has its last Mrs World in 2001 when actor, model and doctor and psychologist Aditi Govitrikar brought home the title. Govitrikar also took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the new Mrs World. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations..so hapoy the crown is finally back and I was part of the journey.” Mrs World was held in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the final round, she wore a pink gown designed by Bhawna Rao.

Mrs World, the beauty pageant for married women first began in 1984. It was initially called Mrs Woman of the World and later in 1988, it was renamed as Mrs World.

