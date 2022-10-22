This festive season has an exceptional sparkle this year owing to the end of pandemic related restrictions and a cautious return to pre-Covid celebrations. Zee Theatre stars Vibha Chibber, Aahana Kumra and Aditi Govitrikar are also excited to finally enjoy a semblance of the old normal as they prepare to celebrate Diwali with loved ones and friends.

For Aahana Kumra who stars in Zee Theatre’s teleplay, ‘Sir Sir Sarla’ adds, “This is my first Diwali in my new home so it will be a special and exciting one. I’ll be celebrating with my family and there will be a pooja and a havan followed by a dinner. I am looking forward to creating a rangoli, decorating the house with diyas, and praying for the blessings of good health and wealth. It’s my favourite time of the year and I love the wonderful fragrance of ‘Raat ki rani ‘ mixed with the warmth of the diyas.”

To her fans, she says, “I hope we can all pray for the world to be a kinder place because it needs kindness more than anything else. I would also like to urge the viewers to not burst crackers for the sake of animals. Stay safe, enjoy the festivities and I wish you the best of everything. Lots of love!”

Vibha Chibber who stars in Zee Theatre’s teleplay, ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hain,’ this year is particularly significant and she explains why, “My daughter Ira is getting married this December and so this diwali is very special to me. After her wedding, she will move to Delhi and this is possibly the only time she will be with us to celebrate the way we have always done as a family. This year, I will focus on cooking all of my daughter’s favourite dishes. Right now, family members and friends are gathering for the wedding so this is a very precious time in our lives.”

Traditionally too her home is where most loved ones congregate during Diwali, and Vibha says, “Every Diwali, we come together to cook good food, eat and there is always music, singing and dancing. Everyone enjoys themselves. I learnt how to be hospitable from my mother and today I too like to welcome people to my home and share my happiness with them. Indians, whether they are in this country or another one, always celebrate festivals with the same enthusiasm and nothing can dim the light of Indian festivals. The love for these festivities will be handed down to the generations after us the same way they were passed on to us.”

Her message to fans is to simply continue to support theatre. She says, “Earlier the plays were watched in the auditoriums and now there is a chance to watch them on television too so keep watching and Happy Diwali!”

Aditi Govitrikar who stars in Zee Theatre’s Antardwand says, “This diwali is more special than any other as the lockdown is over, and we are reverting to pre-Covid normalcy. We now get to have Diwali parties and enjoy family gatherings which brings back the whole essence of Diwali that we have missed so much. Everything has opened up so I’m looking forward to meeting all of my friends and dressing up for social events after almost two years.”

Aditi says she has always loved Diwali and adds, “It’s my favourite festival because of my love for lights. Something that I don’t like are firecrackers. I also think the way we celebrated festivals earlier was different as there were more joint families than nuclear units. Still, there is a community spirit that comes forth during festivals even today.”

Her message to viewers is, “It’s the festival of lights so do enjoy the lights and avoid crackers as they create a lot of pollution which is neither good for us nor for the ecosystem. Stay happy and may God bless you and your loved ones.”

