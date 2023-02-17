We have seen hundreds of lookalikes of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ever since he has made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 1992. These lookalikes have also made appearances in movies. And ever since social media has come in, they have been bestowed with a huge platform for showcasing their skills, faces, and talents. One such SRK lookalike that has gained immense popularity over the years is Rizwan Khan. He’s a spiting image of the Superstar and has amassed over 18K followers on Instagram. His username is iamsrkdon2.

The stubble, the eyes, the expressions, if seen from afar, would make anyone assume the King himself is arriving in full swag and style. Here’s a video of him dancing at a wedding that went viral recently:

Also, he was also Khan’s body-double in Pathaan, which has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Hindi Cinema. In other news, this YRF thriller has become the first Hindi film to cross the 500-crore mark at the box-office.

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

