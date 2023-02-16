Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box-office today.

The worldwide collections are all set to touch the jaw-dropping Rs 1000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the celluloid has turned out to be nothing less than humungous and historic. Yash Raj Films shared the total worldwide collections of the film so far:

Action aur entertainment ka ultimate blockbuster is taking over the world! Book your tickets now – https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/HNVCoNExdf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 15, 2023

Pathaan, on its third Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), saw a solid trending again as it jumped at the box office. It collected 5.60 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.40 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.20 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $44.27 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 498.85 crore (Hindi – 481.35 crore, Dubbed – 17.50 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 963 crore (India gross : 600 crore, overseas : 363 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

