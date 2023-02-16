Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan creates history, becomes the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box-office

The worldwide collections are all set to touch the jaw-dropping Rs 1000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan's return to the celluloid has turned out to be nothing less than humungous and historic.

Vinamra Mathur February 16, 2023 13:03:04 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan creates history, becomes the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box-office

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box-office today.

The worldwide collections are all set to touch the jaw-dropping Rs 1000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the celluloid has turned out to be nothing less than humungous and historic. Yash Raj Films shared the total worldwide collections of the film so far:

Pathaan, on its third Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), saw a solid trending again as it jumped at the box office. It collected 5.60 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.40 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.20 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $44.27 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 498.85 crore (Hindi – 481.35 crore, Dubbed – 17.50 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 963 crore (India gross : 600 crore, overseas : 363 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 16:23:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

As Pathaan turns into a blockbuster, Deepika Padukone's chances of working with Salman Khan recede
Entertainment

As Pathaan turns into a blockbuster, Deepika Padukone's chances of working with Salman Khan recede

Deepika Padukone is currently the favourite SRK heroine. It cannot be a coincidence that we have not seen a single film yet that brings together Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, and in all probability, we never will.

SRK's 'Pathaan' stirs up a storm in Pakistan
World

SRK's 'Pathaan' stirs up a storm in Pakistan

A company named 'Firework Events' was organising the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' at different locations in Pakistan

Explained: Why shifting Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan isn’t the right decision!
Entertainment

Explained: Why shifting Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan isn’t the right decision!

Shehzada was postponed as a mark of respect for Khan and his meteoritic return to celluloid; but have the makers put their own film in jeopardy by doing so?