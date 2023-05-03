Who is Max Woosey and why is he invited to King Charles' coronation?

The ‘Boy In The Tent’ Max Woosey, who has set a Guinness World Record for camping out since 2020 to raise funds for a hospice, has been invited to the King’s coronation. Max Woosey found his formal invitation to the event on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account. When he heard the news, he said his mother cried. Max also shared a heartwarming post on social media about the invitation. He wrote on Twitter: “Just spotted my invitation on @Royalfamily. “Now it feels really real! Obviously Mum’s crying again. (Probably because it’s Dad’s name on it, not hers).” Along with the statement, he added two images of The King’s beautiful invitation.

King Charles will formally be crowned as the King of England on May 6. The countdown to King Charles III’s coronation has begun and in just a few weeks, millions of people worldwide will join in to see the historic occasion, which includes a star-studded concert. There will be many world leaders and other famous faces who will be part of the ceremony.

A record-breaking teenager known as the “Boy in the Tent” is preparing to spend his last night under canvas. Inspired by a family friend who died of cancer, Max Woosey, 13, has raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.

He has spent every night sleeping in a tent since starting his marathon camping mission just over three years ago at his home in Braunton, Devon. Max’s epic camp-out started when he was 10 following the death of family friend Rick Abbot in February 2020. He slept in a tent for over 600 nights and earned hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity. He considers it the best adventure of his life. Max, whose funding has helped nearly 400 people at the hospice, enjoyed his last day camping on April 4. He celebrated his third camping anniversary last month. After seeing his neighbors Rick and Sue Abbott die because of cancer, the young boy decided to raise funds for the hospice. He has raised over £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.

According to the BBC report, Max, who was granted the British Empire Medal in 2022, said he thought he had gone through about 15 tents since starting his challenge. Through storms, snow, hail, torrential rain and baking sun, he has stuck it out. “The “worst night” was when his tent collapsed in heavy rain and high winds at midnight, he said.

Max Woosey stayed put in the collapsed shelter as he “couldn’t find another tent to pitch up.” Along the way, the rugby fan has also camped out at the Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park stadium and pitched up in the garden of 10 Downing Street, meeting the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson. He will accompany his father, Mark, who recently retired as a major in the Royal Marines, to Westminster Abbey for the parade.

(With inputs from agencies)

