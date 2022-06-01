Here is all you need to know about actor Chandan Roy aka Vikas, the brilliant actor from Panchayat, who stole the hearts of the viewers with his simplicity.

Actor Chandan Roy was born in a small village in Bihar. His journey in the entertainment industry started by doing theatre in the village. He came to Patna to do his graduation. While doing a Bachelor of Mass Communication, he joined a theatre group in his college. Only during his final year of graduation, he took a break from theatre because he wanted to join the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. He says, “I worked very hard for that and I would say I was able to get admission there, not only because of my hard work, but I feel luck also favoured me.”

Narrating about his earlier life, Chandan says, “I came to Delhi to get a job and make some money so that I can go to Mumbai and do what I love most, that is acting. There used to be an art group in IIMC (JNU campus). And that helped me in my craft” For a few years he worked as a journalist with Dainik Jaagran and he felt it was time to follow his dream and so one fine day, he realised that he has saved some money and he just booked a ticket for Mumbai and that’s how he landed in the city of dreams.

For the viewers of Panchayat, it is not cinema, but an emotion. Talking about his role in Panchayat, Chnadan says, “I am in love with Phulera village. Even in Panchayat Season2, I am seen supporting Abhishek sir (Jitendra Kumar) in his studies and I am going to ensure that he eventually clears CAT.” Chandan feels nothing much has changed for him. Though he is the talk of the town for his brilliant performance, to his parents he is the same Chandan. He adds, “My father is not very expressive, but he watched all the episodes of Panchayat and I am sure he liked it. My mother too was not very happy when I said I wanted to make a living out of acting. But now she feels that I have done a good job. When I took the plunge to come to Mumbai to become an actor, I knew it was not going to be easy for me. And it was natural for my parents to feel worried about my choices. I knew it was my dream and I had to fulfill it.”

The best thing about the digital platform is that every actor has an important role to play. Chandan feels that OTT has given a lot of opportunities to all the craftsmen. When asked about his source of inspiration, Chandan says, “I never take inspiration from any other actor. I just do my performance, the way my director wanted me to perform.”

