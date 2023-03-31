Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves, who is currently basking the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, has kept his personal and love life under wraps for a long time. Always tagged as Internet’s boyfriend, the actor told the People at the premiere of his latest movie, ‘I really appreciate the goodwill’

But whom the actor is dating these days?

The action star is dating a prominent visual artist Alexandra Grant, who helped the actor write his grown-up picture book, Ode to Happiness. Talking about him, she said, “No one can move the way he can. He’s a really extreme performer”.

She added, “That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions”.

Before co-founding the publishing company X Artists’ Books, Keanu and Alexandra collaborated on the book, Shadows. The duo walked the red carpet during the UNAIDS Galat Design event in 2016 as friends eventually making it official in 2019.

In 2020, Alexandra Grant opened up about how the duo revealed the relationship to Vogue and said, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating, but the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good’.”

In the latest interview with People, the John Wick star gave an insight into his relationship with Grant as he said, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

The duo is not in hurry to tie the know. Alexandra shared her views on marriage as she told Vogue, “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity,” before joking, “How’s that for dodging the question?”

She added, “I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

