White Hill Studios announces romance film ‘Zora Malki’ starring Diljit Dosanjh
With Jagdeep Sidhu as the writer-director, this will mark the second association of Jagdeep Sidhu with both White Hill Studios and Diljit Dosanjh
White Hill Studios has announced its forthcoming venture ‘Zora Malki’ with a title poster on its official social media handles. Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, Zora Malki is a romantic film at its heart. After some record-breaking blockbusters together: Jatt & Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, the upcoming film, Zora Malki will see both White Hill Studios and Diljit Dosanjh returning again.
With Jagdeep Sidhu as the writer-director, this will mark the second association of Jagdeep Sidhu with both White Hill Studios and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all slated for a release on 28th June 2024. “It is always a treat to work with Diljit. Our previous films are a testament to the magic created on screen whenever White Hill Studios and Diljit have come together for a project” said Gunbir Singh Sidhu, the producer of the film.
Talking more about the film, Manmord Singh Sidhu, the producer of the film revealed “It’s a love story like no other. White Hill Studios has always strived to offer the audiences something refreshing and Zora Malki will be no less. It’s amazing to have Jagdeep on board again after the success of Lekh.”
White Hill Studios is a Vancouver-based national award-winning movie production and distribution house; an ace music label, that works diligently in the realms of Punjabi, Hindi films and Punjabi, Hindi and Haryanvi music, aiming to transform the face of the industry and push it to new heights.
