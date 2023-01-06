Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh who has created his own place, not just in the Punjabi film and music industry but also in Bollywood, turns a year older on 6 January. And we are sure that his friends and fans have been eagerly waiting to wish him on his special day. From winning our hearts with Ikk Kudi from the film Udta Punjab to leaving us in splits with his acting in the Bollywood film, Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh has clearly been phenomenal and has a long way to go. Diljit started his career in the Punjabi music industry and released many of his songs. Later, he ventured into acting and worked in a number of Punjabi films.

However, it was in the year 2016 when he finally made his debut in Bollywood as an actor in the film, Udta Punjab. It was then and now, Diljit gained himself a good position and fame in the entertainment world and is heading strong.

Today, as the actor-singer celebrates his 39th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best movies:

Jatt & Juliet (2012)

A classic romantic-comedy film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, Jatt & Juliet revolves around the story of two very different people falling in love with each other. Not just the first film but its sequel also set new standards for the audience.

Punjab 1984 (2014)

The actor who is known for making the audience laugh with his comic acting brought tears to everyone’s eyes with his performance in the film. Punjab 1984 is all about a woman who goes out looking for her son who has been missing after he was wrongly labeled as a terrorist.

SardaarJi (2015)

Again pairing up opposite Neeru Bajwa, Diljit took fiction to the next level as he plays the role of a ghost hunter who ends up falling in love with the ghost. The film indeed has a hilarious plotline and came as a fresh breeze of air for Pollywood.

Ambarsariya (2016)

An action comedy based on a spy, Ambarsariya features Diljit Dosanjh in the role of an undercover RAW agent who is on the lookout for an absconding assassin. Diljit’s perfect punchlines and comic timing are the stars of the show!

Udta Punjab (2016)

Making his debut in Bollywood with the film, Diljit Dosanjh played the role of a junior police officer who is aware of the ongoing drug nexus in Punjab and plans to fight against it. His role was highly appreciated by fans and also his co-actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Soorma (2018)

Based on the life of Indian hockey player, Sandeep Singh, Soorma shows Diljit playing the role of the athlete and clearly shows the actor’s honest effort to slip into the shoes of the athlete.

Shadaa (2019)

Bringing together the hit jodi of Diljit and Neeru Bajwa, the comedy film is the story of a man who is looking for a life partner amid immense pressure from his family. The film has a unique tale with several twists and turns.

Good Newwz (2019)

One of the biggest hits of his career, Diljit won the hearts of his fans with his outstanding performance as Honey Batra. His amazing comic timing and loud character did wonders for the film. Besides him, actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani also featured in lead roles.

