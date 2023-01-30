We all know about Shah Rukh Khan’s witty nature and sense of humour. From handling social media trolls to witty comebacks, the actor has always managed to impress his fans. While SRK has no doubt aced the game of humour, there was also a time when he sat down to discuss ‘jokes’ with none other than comedian Vir Das. Known for his stand-up comedy shows, the actor-comedian recently opened up about his first meeting with the superstar and recalled their conversations noting that they had nearly an hour-long discussion over ‘jokes’ and ‘what’s funny’. Vir Das was 25-26 years old at the time when he visited Mannat to meet the actor.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Vir Das recalled how he was introduced to the actor as “Vir Das se koi aaya hai (Someone has come from Vir Das).”

“I went inside and it was all study and everything. Shah Rukh came and asked ‘Is your name Vir Das or you have come from Vir Das? I replied by saying that I have come from Vir Das,” the comedian recalled.

He further also said that they sat down to talk about jokes. “It was some joke that he mentioned and I was like ‘sir, I don’t think that’s funny’. He was like ‘okay, okay young blood. You don’t think that’s funny. Okay, tell me what do you think is funny?” he said, further appreciating how a man at that level was willing to learn from him.

Pathaan’s success

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is presently basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan. The film has not only broken several records on domestic and international levels but also has grabbed a lot of praise from his fans, well-wishers and friends from the industry. The actor has made an exciting comeback after a four-year-long hiatus, earning over Rs 300 crores globally.

The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single day.

