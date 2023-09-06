When Vikram Bhatt opened up about his ex-lover Ameesha Patel: 'I have seen her struggle'

Ameesha Patel, who is basking in the glory of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, hit headlines for another reason in the past. The actress, in an interview with ETimes previously, revealed how talking about her relationship with director and former lover Vikram Bhatt, affected her career negatively. Now, amid the success of Gadar 2, which became the fastest film to enter the Rs 500-crore club, an old interview of Bhatt has been doing rounds on social media.

Based on old reports, the Raaz director said something similar about his relationship with the Gadar star. According to that interview, Vikram Bhatt acknowledged being through tough times together. However, as time passed, their relationship turned sour.

Vikram Bhatt on Ameesha Patel’s failed projects

As per the conversation, Vikram Bhatt opened up about how both struggled professionally at the time they were together. While he directed one flop after another, Ameesha’s films also did poorly at the time.

It was after they both broke off that Bhatt’s film 1920, starring Adah Sharma became a huge hit. It was followed by movies like Shaapit and Haunted while Ameesha Patel struggled. “I have seen her struggle,” he noted.

Not just this, he also acknowledged how seeing Ameesha lose her ground after 2-3 back-to-back hits was painful for him. While Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Humraaz did well, Kunal Kohli’s Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic didn’t perform as planned, leading to disappointment for the actress. “But then she saw other girls taking her over. I also saw other directors coming and overtaking me. So, we both lived through difficult times. And so, I understand the pain of an actress who is losing her ground,” he told ETimes.

Ameesha Patel on celebrity kids

Ameesha Patel has never shied away from talking about the fact that as a newcomer to the film industry, when only star kids like Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol among others marked their presence, films were snatched from under her nose.

She said that a lot of ‘cutting her off’ from movies happened, which she couldn’t make sense of back then. The actress also revealed that she had signed some films and blocked the dates, only to find out later that she is no longer part of them.

Ameesha Patel on work front

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Humraaz, and some more hits gained her prominence as an actress.

After basking in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 success, the actress will next appear in Mystery of the Tattoo.