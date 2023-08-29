Post the success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma is on cloud nine and has given multiple interviews over the last two weeks. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he addressed the rumours around the film’s leading lady Ameesha Patel’s attitude issues. He stated, “(I have good relations with everybody. I’ve had my disagreements with her, but that’s her nature. We had a disagreement when we first met for the first film.”

He added, “But she comes from a big family, and she carries that attitude around with her. I’m a simple person, I believe in living with love. She does, too, but sometimes her attitude gets in the way. But she is a kind person otherwise.”

The filmmaker also revealed how her casting happened for the first Gadar. “For Sakeena, I wanted an actor with a face like the moon. But she was weak at acting. Another girl we’d shortlisted was a better actor, but Ameesha had the built-in personality of someone from an important family. I knew we would have to train her, and she agreed to undergo training for six months. She’d come to me for four or five hours, and somehow, I ingrained Sakeena’s personality in her, to the point that she is still inseparable from that character,”

Uttam Singh calls out the makers

Recently, music composer Uttam Singh, who gave the music of the first film, called the makers out for using his compositions without his knowledge.

Expressing his disappointment over the matter, the composer revealed that he was not called for the sequel and that he doesn’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. “They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film,” he added.