The late Irrfan Khan was seen hosting the Filmfare Awards back in 2016 when he took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s film Mohabbatein, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in crucial roles.

Irrfan Khan, otherwise reclusive and reluctant by nature, could be seen having a joyous time at the 2016 Filmfare Awards that also had Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. In one of the segments that has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the publication, the late actor poked fun at SRK’s film Mohabbatein.

A skit, where he was dressed as SRK’s character Raj Aryan, was followed by a discussion between the two.

Talking of the film, Irrfan Khan told Shah Rukh, “ I have made (this act) on your movie Mohabbatein which I really liked. It earned a lot of money but you didn’t do much in the film. All you did was sport a sweater and play a violin.” This was followed by a laugher from Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan himself. It was directed by Aditya Chopra and the second-highest grosser of 2000 after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Irfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after complications arising out of colon infection. Remembering him, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with him on Instagram and wrote- “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.”

The late actor was known for films like Salaam Bombay, Kasoor, Maqbool, Rog, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, The Namesake, Piku, Talvar, Hindi Medium, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Haider and Haasil. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, after a hiatus of four years, is now going to be seen in films like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

