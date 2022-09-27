Pushkar and Gayathri’s directorial Vikram Vedha has been making a lot of buzz for a while as the film is getting close to its release date. The film is certainly a very special one for Hrithik Roshan as it marks his 25th film. While the team has recently reached Delhi for the promotions of the film, the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was captured having a dance together to the ‘Alcoholiya’ song.

While the audience have witnessed both the actors together in Delhi as they reached there for the promotion of the film, they seems to enjoy their company while Hrithik was seen teaching Saif some hook steps of the song. Hrithik shared a video on his social media in which the real Vedha aka Hrithik and Vikram aka Saif can be seen grooving to the ‘Alcoholiya’ song.

Hrithik captioned the video- “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong.”

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan acted together for the first time in 2002’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which was directed by Arjun Sablok. Two decades and five months later, they come together again in Pushkar and Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha, the remake of their own blockbuster of 2017. And in an interview with HeyUGuys, while talking about the Greek God of the industry and the last Superstar, Saif had something to say.

He said, “He’s taller and more attractive. I just wanted to keep up. He’s one of those stars that the camera adores. He looks terrific and is incredibly hard-working.” The actor also spoke about how he considers cinema as his religion. “You have to be childish and have that excitement, to keep that sense of wonder. That’s sad. People write off people at a certain age, and I’m 52. Acting is undoubtedly one of those careers that requires a youthful outlook. Cinema is my religion, and by that I also mean it is my moral code. It maintains your health and discipline.”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

