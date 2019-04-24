Avengers: Endgame review round up — Marvel saga is 'an unbridled fan service' with 'gut punches galore'

It's safe to say that the ultimate film in the Avengers franchise is the largest cinematic event of the year. 21 films and over a decade after Marvel Cinematic Universe stormed into the cinematic space, the franchise has released its final (and perhaps the most anticipated) tentpole. Avengers: Endgame had its Los Angeles premiere on 22 April, and from the critics reviews that have been pouring in, the gargantuan Marvel offering seems to have received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Here's what the critics are saying about Avengers: Endgame. ( It has been kept as spoiler-free as possible)

The Hollywood Reporter: "...it's an amiable brand of melancholy that pervades the film, one that scarcely gets in the way of the enthusiasm and excitement that Marvel adventures almost always deliver in some measure or another....Yes, there's a big climactic battle and the decisive death of a major character, but no action on the level of Game of Thrones or Marvel's own Black Panther. No, what comes across most strongly here, oddly enough for an effects-driven comic-book-derived film, is the character acting, especially from Downey, Ruffalo, Evans, Hemsworth, Brolin and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man."

IndieWire: "(The) speedy arrangement of catchy exchanges and brawls feels like it was crafted with internet memes in mind. As Endgame sputters to the finish line, it leaves the impression of witnessing a Marvel Movie Marathon compressed to three hours — and 58 seconds, but trust me, they’re disposable — of unbridled fan service."

The Atlantic: "The biggest surprise of Avengers: Endgame may be its leisurely pace... Given that the running time is a whopping 182 minutes, audiences might go in expecting something that feels like a slog. But the film earns its length not by overstuffing the frame with opulent action, but by slowing things down and basking in the charisma of its ensemble."

IGN: "Avengers: Endgame is easily the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most ambitious, emotional, and affecting film to date, somehow managing to tie up more than a decade of storytelling in a confident (and mostly coherent) climax - a hurdle that many other blockbuster franchises have stumbled over in their final runs."

Collider: "Endgame isn’t a quest for a perfect resolution for every single superhero, nor is it a celebration of the status quo... Endgame never feels like a victory parade but a story with its own stakes and dangers. This is the landing that the MCU had to stick, and for the most part, they nail it."

Gizmodo: "If Endgame’s ambitious storytelling is what makes it so impactful, it also causes a few stumbles. There are moments where plot points play out a little too conveniently or with not enough explanation in comparison to the rest of the story."

Vox: "...Endgame’s climactic battle sequence is easily the most colossal and spirit-soaring superhero brawl ever created. It’s made of that Marvel miracle stuff that hits you with chills and throws your heart into your throat.”

The Wrap: Avengers: Endgame has almost nothing on its mind but crossing the Ts and dotting the Is of a far-flung superhero saga, but to anyone with even a minor emotional stake in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has all the fleeting satisfaction of a shot of whipped cream delivered directly from the spray can.

Empire: "...expect metaphorical gut punches galore in this early section, before they come up with a plan that just might work to put things right and deliver a satisfying gut punch to the purple bastard who ruined things. But it’s surprisingly funny even in its darkest moments."

comicbook.com: "(Endgame) is a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I'd argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered."

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 10:07:57 IST

