CNN anchor Don Lemon was recently called out for his misogyny and offensive remarks against his female colleagues including Nancy Graceand Soledad O’Brien. This has happened on a number of occasions in the past in meetings and on air. When Variety reached out to Kyra Phillips, Lemon’s former co-anchor, she declined to comment.

However, a representative close to Lemon dismissed the report carried by Variety. It described the report as ‘riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence.’ The report “is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip,” Lemon’s rep added. “It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”

Owning to incessant offensive and problematic remarks against his female colleagues, the man took to his Twitter account to pen an apology in February this year. He wrote- “ I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.

See you soon. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 22, 2023

Here’s how the social media users reacted to his apology:

Why haven’t you apologized to Nikki Haley? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

You owe Nikki Haley an apology. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 22, 2023

I don’t like to be mean, but I love when woke people feels the pressure from the woke movement ‍♂️ — , (@JuanRicardoDiaz) February 22, 2023

Could be argued he’s not that “woke,” he told a Bill Cosby SA victim she should’ve fought back harder, told black people their communities are trash because they wear saggy pants(which was RT by @EndWokenness) then he insulted women over 40. More below https://t.co/Dl9x7mgTh4 — Taya M Graham (reporter) (and trekker) (@tayasbaltimore) February 23, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.