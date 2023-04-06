What's the truth behind CNN anchor Don Lemon and his misogynistic remarks against his female colleagues?
The man has been called out for his offensive remarks against his female colleagues. But the man's representative states otherwise
CNN anchor Don Lemon was recently called out for his misogyny and offensive remarks against his female colleagues including Nancy Graceand Soledad O’Brien. This has happened on a number of occasions in the past in meetings and on air. When Variety reached out to Kyra Phillips, Lemon’s former co-anchor, she declined to comment.
However, a representative close to Lemon dismissed the report carried by Variety. It described the report as ‘riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence.’ The report “is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip,” Lemon’s rep added. “It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”
Owning to incessant offensive and problematic remarks against his female colleagues, the man took to his Twitter account to pen an apology in February this year. He wrote- “ I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”
I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.
See you soon.
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 22, 2023
Here’s how the social media users reacted to his apology:
Why haven’t you apologized to Nikki Haley?
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023
You owe Nikki Haley an apology.
— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 22, 2023
I don’t like to be mean, but I love when woke people feels the pressure from the woke movement ♂️
— , (@JuanRicardoDiaz) February 22, 2023
Could be argued he’s not that “woke,” he told a Bill Cosby SA victim she should’ve fought back harder, told black people their communities are trash because they wear saggy pants(which was RT by @EndWokenness) then he insulted women over 40. More below https://t.co/Dl9x7mgTh4
— Taya M Graham (reporter) (and trekker) (@tayasbaltimore) February 23, 2023
