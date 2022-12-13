Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Starting from Deepika Padukone’s shimmering skirt, golden bodysuit to the bright yellow body suit she looks stunning in all the attires for the Pathaan song Besharam Rang . Deepika Padukone has always been a style icon and the attires totally match up to her fashion sense which is truly individualistic. She has matched up her shimmery blue skirt with a lilac cropped top which compliments her toned body. To highlight her sharp Indian features, she has paired up the outfit with a pair of silver danglers.

Pathaan song Besharam Rang composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, the track opens to Spanish lyrics as we see Deepika, in yellow swimwear, jump into a pool. After a few minutes, Deepika starts dancing to the Hindi lyrics while Shah Rukh, standing near the pool, looks on. Towards the end, Shah Rukh joins Deepika, and together they dance to rhythmic beats.

We can’t stop drooling over both Deepika and SRK’s style sense. Her orange outfit looks fabulous and so does SRK’s black and pink rose print shirt. We truly feel that Deepika and SRK will be the hottest pair of 2023. Starting from the sensuous moves to the outfits the pair has totally killed the look. We simply can’t wait for Pathaan to release on 23rd January 2023.

