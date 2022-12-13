Days after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah at Mecca following his Dunki schedule wrap in Saudi Arabia, the superstar again made a trip to a pilgrim spot as he visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Videos and pictures of the same have been also going viral on social media showing the actor dressed in a guarded look while being surrounded by his security guards as he entered the temple premises. While the authenticity of the videos is not yet confirmed, media reports and fan pages have been claiming that it is no other than Shah Rukh Khan who visited the temple to seek blessings for his upcoming film, Pathaan.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi to have her blessings ♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qQEDozlZiN — ♕ (@TweetsofSoldier) December 12, 2022



In the video presented above, while a security guard can be heard asking people to not take any pictures, a man, apparently Shah Rukh steps out of the car. However, the face of the Bollywood actor is not completely visible in the video as he is wearing a black hooded jacket with a pair of trousers. His face is completely covered, thus making it difficult for anyone to recognise him. The user also added a caption saying, “Megastar Shah Rukh Khan reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi to have her blessings.”

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — Sharania JhanviBesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022



In another video, the actor can be walking towards the temple in the same outfit while being surrounded by his security guards.

Notably, the actor was spotted at the temple premises on Sunday evening, just a day before the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from his film, Pathaan was released. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, the song has been released and is already trending on the internet.

While the film is all set for January 2023 release, Shah Rukh is busy with two other films including Jawan and Dunki which are also scheduled to release next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.