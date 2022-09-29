What to expect from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha?
Will Vikram Vedha be massy or will it be classy? Looks like it is going to be a massy masala film which is going to be liked by all classes and that is going to be the way forward for Bollywood. Review coming up soon.
We all said buck up Bollywood and we still believe that Vikram Vedha is going to bring back the glorious days of Bollywood magic on big screen. Not just for it’s great star cast, it has a brilliant storyline too.
Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. Positives of the film is it is going to bring back the lost heroism and glamour quotient of Bollywood with a bang. A typical Bollywood masala that we have been waiting for. The story goes this way – Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) is shown hunting to get rid of the wrong i.e. Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).
On meeting Vedha, Vikram gets caught up the complicated questions asked by him. Vedha manages to get rid of Vikram but … let’s wait for the detail REVIEW coming up soon.
