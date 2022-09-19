With Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan is all set to have cash registers ringing at the box office going by the sheer milestones the action entertainer has already amassed.

The superstar is all set to charm the audiences once again with his upcoming film Vikram Vedha and what’s most notable is how distinct and versatile each of his roles have been – An emperor, a thief, a professor, a developmentally differently abled man, a bad guy, a good guy – Give Hrithik Roshan just about any role and he always seems to take it to the next level with his consistent effort and intense prep. Hrithik Roshan’s gangster look is stealing the heart of old and young.

While the film is the most talked about in the digital world, it’s teaser went on to become the most liked teaser in the history of Hindi cinema. Some stars shot to fame with a commercial blockbuster and that’s been the end of the journey for them, however, the Hindi film industry has birthed some superstars who’ve stood the test of time and continue to thrive. Hrithik Roshan has beaten his own history to make ‘Vikram Vedha‘, the most liked teaser throughout the entire existence of Hindi cinema

From Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan to the Khans and Hrithik Roshan, these superstars have invented and redefined the cinema playbook, amassing millions of fans on home turf and overseas.

While Hrithik Roshan came, saw and conquered in his very first film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ in the year 2000, he continued to deliver several blockbusters and critically acclaimed films through the course of his career including Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish franchise, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akhbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Agneepath, Super 30, WAR and Bang Bang among several others.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan has always made choicest decisions with his films and opted for quality over quantity; roles that have excited him and given him much scope to experiment. His portrayal of each of these is only testimony to his superiority as an actor and not just a superstar.

While his fellow contemporaries and the audience alike have often referred to the superstar as ‘the complete actor’ one who can dance, perform, sing, pull off high octane action and completely get under the skin of his characters, Hrithik has also been instrumental in giving the industry some of its biggest hits including Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2 and WAR.

While he challenged the status quo in his very first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, a massive feat for a debutante, he then gave the industry the highest grossers of the year with Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and Dhoom 2 (2006). Then came WAR in 2019, that created a historic record for the highest opening day collection made by a Bollywood film in India at that time and one of the highest grossing films of all time. With that he is just a film away to tie with Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan, and all this within a period of 20 years.

(With added inputs from agencies)

