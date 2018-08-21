What Men Want release date pushed; Taraji P Henson's film will now release on 8 February 2019

Taraji P Henson's comedy film What Men Want, which was scheduled to release on 11 January 2019, will now open on 8 February next year. The news of the delay comes a week after Lionsgate vacated the February date by moving its Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky to the summer season, reports variety.com.

What Men Want is a remake of the Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want. Henson stars as a sports agent who, after being passed up for a well-deserved promotion, gains the ability to hear men's thoughts. The movie, directed by Adam Shankman, also stars actors Aldis Hodge and Tracy Morgan.

What Women Want, directed by Nancy Meyers, grossed $374 million worldwide.

As per a reporty published by Deadline, pushing the release date points at the clash with Warner Bros’ The LEGO Movie sequel, Lionsgate actioner Hard Powder and Orion’s horror pic The Prodigy.

Written by Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, and Diane Drake, What Women Want was released in 2000. It starred Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt in titular roles. A Chinese remake was released in 2011, directed by Chen Daming starring Andy Lau alongside Gong Li.

In 2017, Paramount Players announced that they were eyeing Taraji P. Henson to make the movie from the viewpoint of a woman who could hear men's thoughts.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 16:23 PM