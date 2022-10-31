On 30th September, two south films – Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil) and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (Kannada) released at the box office and turned out to be winners across the country. While the Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer was simultaneously released in other dubbed versions, Rishab’s folklore-actioner was released in dubbed versions two weeks after the official due to public demand.

Now, the biggest common point between these two south films is that they explore our country’s traditional roots, which are culturally rich and filled with many mysteries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions)

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Kangana Ranaut opened up about the failure of her movie Dhaakad and said that PS: 1 and Kantara worked big time because they explored Indian roots. “There are various kinds of analysis about films’ performance. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas,” said the Manikarnika star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

She later pointed out why Dhaakad and Bollywood films failed to attract the audience and said, “Bollywood has gone far away from its Indian culture and they have westernised films. With the trend to make westernised films, I think people are unable to relate themselves to the film. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hain. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki sayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein (Even one of my films didn’t work this year I have learned that may be my character was too westernised, which Indian couldn’t identify).”

To be honest, Kangana has a valid point. In recent times, we have seen that Bollywood has failed to deliver content which are massy yet relevant unlike south films and that’s why the Hindi-speaking audience has diverted towards Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who played Adheera in KGF 2, is also a part of another Kannada pan-India film KD-The Devil, which features Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. During the title teaser launch, the Shamshera actor said that he wants to do more south films and what Bollywood can learn from south-Industry. “I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in KD – The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in south Indian films,” said Sanju.

He added, “KD has an amazing teaser. I know one thing that I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli sir is a dear friend. I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South. I think we need to learn that back in Mumbai. Bollywood must not forget its roots.”

What Dutt said really makes sense and it’s high time that Bollywood should get to its roots.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.