While we were trying to take in the fact that very soon Vicky Kaushal will be tickling audiences’ funny bone in Govinda Naam Mera, after doing various intense roles, the heartthrob has surely made his mind to take audiences aback with surprises. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, it seems that Vicky’s wife and the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress, Katrina Kaif, who essayed the role of a scuba diving instructor in the movie, has raised his adventure quotient. And just when we thought that Vicky can’t wow us anymore, the actor took a cue from his Laila and embarked on another mission to explore underwater with the one and only Bear Grylls on his show Into The Wild. Taking to its official Instagram account, the Discovery Channel has shared a promo video of the upcoming episode.

While sharing the video, the channel wrote in the caption, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with Bear Grylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal, Premiers Monday, 21st November, 8 PM on Discovery Channel India.”

The video opens by showing an aerial shot of a massive stretch of water, with no coast nearby. Being in the middle of no man’s land in all literal sense, Vicky can be heard saying, “Never in my life, I thought I would be doing this.” While keeping his “Josh high,” the actor made it evident that he is filled with a bunch of mixed emotions. With excitement and fear running deep down his veins, Vicky can be seen swimming amidst sharks, exploring underwater, and trying his level best to survive in the large stretch of water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discovery Channel India (@discoverychannelin)



The British adventurer took to his official Instagram account, and while sharing the promo video, he tagged Vicky and asked “Check this one out!” Responding to Grylls, Vicky took to the story of his official Instagram account and wrote, “An experience to remember. Cheers Bear Grylls.”

This isn’t the first time an Indian celebrity has graced the show. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh among others explored the wild. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. Next, the actor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s next, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.