South actor Ram Charan is on cloud nine after the global success of his historical action-drama RRR. The Magadheera star is in the United States to promote RRR ahead of the Academy Awards later this month. While promoting his film on KTLA Entertainment, Ram Charan was referred to as ‘India’s Brad Pitt’. The actor was extremely happy at the compliment and could not stop smiling. While chatting with Frank Buckley, Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes and Mark Kriski about RRR, the 37-year-old star said that he certainly did not mind the comparison with Brad Pitt. A video of Ram Charan’s reaction to the Brad Pitt comment had grabbed attention online.

Dressed in a brown pinstripe jacket over a white shirt, Ram Charan looked dapper when he appeared on the program. Rubin introduced the Yevadu actor saying, ”He’s been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Do you like that designation?” Ram Charan was quick to say, “I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure.”

Watch:

As soon as the clip surfaced, Ram Charan’s fans went into a frenzy. Many of them reacted to the video with fire and heart-eye emojis.

On the show, Ram Charan also talked about the song Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated for Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards. The dance track has already made waves this award season and picked up the trophy for the Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globe and Hollywood Critics Association Award. Making a quip about his moves in the chartbuster, Ram Charan joked that his “knees still wobble” when he recalls the song.

RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The period drama, directed by SS Rajamouli became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and received critical acclaim as well. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the tentatively titled RC 15. Helmed by Shankar, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Samuthirakani. The RRR star will also have a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

