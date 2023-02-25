Ram Charan: 'It was never on my bucket list to go to Ukraine but thanks to Naatu Naatu, it was beautiful'

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The film has won international accolades including one each at the Golden Globes Awards and Critics Choice Awards and is now on its way to the Oscars. The Rajamouli directorial features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who are presently on cloud nine following the film’s success. While ‘Naatu Naatu’ is reaching a wider audience, actor Ram Charan recently spoke about the award-winning song, which was filmed in Ukraine, a few months before the war broke out. While speaking to ABC News recently, the actor shared his experience of filming the song in Ukraine, further adding that he wishes to visit the country with his family as a tourist.

Noting that the song was filmed outside the official residence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he recalled that song was filmed three months before the Russian forces launched a full-scale war on Ukraine.

“It was never on my bucket list to go to Ukraine and thanks to the song, it was one of the most beautiful places, beautiful people, and beautiful experiences I’ve had,” he said further adding that the team shot the song in over 15 days along with seven days of rehearsal.

Charan further also said that he told his family that he would like to take the time and go to Ukraine again as a tourist.

Naatu Naatu winning international awards

Becoming one of the most popular songs in the country, the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR got almost everyone dancing to its beats. Going unstoppable on music charts, the song began by winning the Golden Globes Award in the Best Original Song category which was followed by the Critics Choice Award again in the Best Song category.

Following this, the song has recently won the prestigious HCA Award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category, yet again proving that the song has won the hearts of Hollywood music bugs.

