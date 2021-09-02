Pavitra Rishta 2, a digital spin-off of the popular 2009 show, will premiere on ZEE5 on 15 September

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced that the second season of the popular show Pavitra Rishta, featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh, will premiere on 15 September.

The original ZEE TV show, which came out in 2009, made its lead stars -- late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande -- a household name during its five year-run.

Created by Ekta R Kapoor, the upcoming eight-part web series is the story of a couple called Manav (Sheikh) and Archana (the role is reprised by Lokhande).

Watch the trailer here

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is elated to bring back the fan favourite eternal love story, which he believes had to be retold for both the old and the new audience on their platform.

“It is as exciting for us to present as it is for the fans to see television's quintessential daughter-in-law and son jodi, Archana and Manav, back on their screens. And, with the series releasing on ZEE5, we are hoping to add a new fanbase to Pavitra Rishta’s already large fanbase and continue the legacy,” Kalra said in a statement.

Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited, is hopeful that fans will shower love on the new season as well.

“Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come. Pavitra Rishta was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world.

“There could not have been a better timing to bring back the show and honour the legacy of it,” the producer added.

Lokhande said she is grateful to Kapoor and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta.

“Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana’s character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to Archuu all over again,” the actor, who has also acted in films like “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and “Baaghi 3”, said.

Sheikh, who steps into the shoes of Rajput to play the character of Manav, said it has been the most challenging role of his career.

“It’s been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that ‘Manav’ is the most earnest and pure character I’ve ever played and in today’s day and age, such a character is a rarity. Now, I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences,” Sheikh, best known for shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, said.

The series is directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. It is backed by actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)