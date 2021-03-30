Watch: Trailer of Malayalam film, Nizhal, starring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, released

Nizhal is the directorial debut of award-winning film editor Appu N. Bhattathiri

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Nizhal released the trailer on Monday, 29 March, on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, the film features Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles and is a thriller along with some horror elements.

The plot revolves around a kid who narrates a chilling murder mystery in his class leaving everyone puzzled, including his mother as to how the kid knows this story. This kid's story leads to an interesting tale of events. A judge then gets involved in the thrill and tries to solve the mystery.

Nayanthara is playing the role of the kid's mother while Kunchacko is essaying the judge who is seen with the face mask. The trailer looks thrilling and promising.

Nizhal also features Izin Hash, Dr Rani, Divyaprabha, Saiju Kurup, Vinod Kovoor, and Aneesh Gopal in important roles. It is expected to hit the big screens in April. Bhattathiri, an award-winning editor, is making his directorial debut with Nizhal. S Sanjeev has penned the script while Sooraj S Kurup has composed the music.

Nayanthara was last seen in the comedy film Mookuthi Amman which released directly on the streaming platform Disney plus Hotstar. While her last theatrical release was Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar (Tamil) which released in 2020. With Nizhal, she is returning to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of around two years. Her last Malayalam film was the 2019 romantic comedy Love Action Drama alongside Nivin Pauly.

Apart from Nizhal, she has also signed Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

On the other hand, Kunchacko last appeared in the 2020 film Anjaam Pathiraa and has films like Pada, Bheemante Vazhi, Mariyam Tailors among others in the pipeline.

Check out the trailer here

