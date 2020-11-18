Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara hunts a serial killer in Vignesh Shivan's Tamil remake of Korean thriller
Netrikann, the official remake of Korean film Blind, will see Nayanthara play the role of a visually-challenged person.
The teaser of Nayanthara's upcoming film Netrikann was released on Wednesday, 18 November, to mark the actor's 36th birthday. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann is the official remake of Korean mystery thriller Blind. The film has been produced by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s production house Rowdy Pictures along with Kross Pictures.
The teaser sees Nayanthara as a visually-challenged person who gets stuck right in the middle of a serious crime. Narrated in a story-like format, the clip features shots of different women, who have been dubbed as “innocent lambs,” being chased and tortured by a “shrewd fox” antagonist. Nayanthara’s character is introduced as a “brave lamb,” who has laid a trap for the said fox.
Check out the teaser here
NAYANTHARA'S NEW FILM... On #Nayanthara's birthday today, here's the teaser of her new #Tamil film... Titled #Netrikann... Directed by #MilindRau... Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures... #VigneshShivan presentation... #HappyBirthdayNayanthara #NetrikannTeaser: pic.twitter.com/jtfKDnL5Ch
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2020
The word Netrikann in Tamil denotes the third-eye of Lord Shiva and has been used as a symbol in the film. Despite being blind, Nayanthara’s character uses her other vital senses to dig out clues and catch the culprit.
Netrikann was also the title of Rajinikanth's iconic 1981 film made under Kavithalayaa Productions. Milind had previously told the Times of India that they visited the producers of Rajnikanth's film to get the permission to use the title. He said, "The film Netri Kann was financed by K Balachander’s production house. We met Pushpa Kandaswamy, KB’s daughter, to get a NOC to use the title. Interestingly, Nayanthara’s first film was produced by KB sir’s production house. So, everything fell in place."
