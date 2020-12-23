Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe movie shoot put on hold as four crew members test positive for COVID-19

Sun Pictures, the production house of Annaatthe, announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative

The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe has been stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test.

Sun Pictures, the production house of the film, announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. The shooting have been stalled to ensure safety of the team.

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

The filming has been stopped keeping in mind the health condition of the actor.

According to The Times of India, there is speculation that Rajinikanth might return to Chennai. The filming of Annaatthe, which was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, resumed on 15 December at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush took a chartered flight to Hyderabad to complete shooting of his part in Annaatthe. The News Minute says that Rajinikanth recently said that about 40 percent of Annaatthe’s shooting still remains and that he wanted to complete it before he begins his political journey.

Annaatthe will also star Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbhu, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Siruthai Siva and the music is being composed by D Immam.

The film is rumoured to be set in the backdrop of a village.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth said that he will be announcing the date of launch of his political party on 31 December. The actor said that he will launch the party in January 2021. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth had recently also revealed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and the doctors treating him were against the actor venturing into politics in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.