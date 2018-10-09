Watch: Thugs of Hindostan behind the scenes video shows the elaborate process behind creating life-size ships

With the release of the motion posters of its lead characters and followed by its trailer, Thugs of Hindostan has managed to sustain the resounding buzz surrounding it. Now the creators have released a 5-minute-6 second-long video recounting the process behind creating the pirate ships for the project.

Opening with a quote from master shipbuilder Thomas Andrews, the video sheds light on the elaborate process that went into building life-size ships from scratch. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya revealed that the boats were constructed in Malta, where Indian and Malta's production designers collaborated to make ships as close to real ones as possible. After the material was sourced, it was first slightly burnt and then sanded to mimic the tinge of aged wood.

The director said that while the film was conceived in 2014, the shipbuilding process took over a year to fully be completed and look completely functional.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the mega action adventure, featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is scheduled to release on 8 November.

