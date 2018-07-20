You are here:

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman confirms exit of star Andrew Lincoln ahead of ninth season

FP Staff

Jul,20 2018 14:36:40 IST

Over a month after reports that Andrew Lincoln is set to exit The Walking Dead, comic book creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that season nine would be the last for his star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Breaking the silence over the actor's departure from the show, the executive producer of the AMC zombie drama said reluctantly but clearly, "It's looking that way," the report added.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in AMC's The Walking Dead. Twitter@Variety

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in AMC's The Walking Dead. Twitter@Variety

Speaking about Lincoln's character on the show Kirkman said, "I wouldn't want to spoil anything, but anybody who has been a fan of his journey, who loves Rick Grimes, who loves the world of The Walking Dead, you're going to want to see what we do."

According to a Variety report, Kirkman also said during an interview with IMDB at San Diego Comic-Con, “It does make the difference between the comic and the show more pronounced.”

Lincoln who plays the lead, Rick Grimes, in search of a safe home after a zombie apocalypse, has been part of the show from the first episode. "He wants to do something special on the way out," Kirkman said.

First look poster of season 9 of the zombie drama, The Walking Dead. Facebook@TheWalkingDeadAMC

First look poster of season 9 of the zombie drama, The Walking Dead. Facebook@TheWalkingDeadAMC

However, Lincoln is not the only series regular who will be seen exiting the show after the ninth season, the Variety report said. Lauren Cohan who essays the role of Maggie, will appear only in a handful episodes like Lincoln as she has signed the new ABC spy drama, Whiskey Cavalier.

Following Lincoln's exit, Norman Reedus, better known as Daryl, is also rumored to be in negotiations for the top spot in the long-running series, Variety reported.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 14:36 PM

tags: #Andrew Lincoln #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Lauren Cohan #NowStreaming #Rick Grimes #Robert Kirkman #The Walking Dead #Zombie apocalypse

also see

The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead unveil first look posters for upcoming seasons, hinting at major changes

The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead unveil first look posters for upcoming seasons, hinting at major changes

Paramount TV chief Amy Powell fired over racially insensitive comments, denies allegations

Paramount TV chief Amy Powell fired over racially insensitive comments, denies allegations

Emmy Awards 2018 nominations: The Big Bang Theory, Will and Grace reboots snubbed by academy

Emmy Awards 2018 nominations: The Big Bang Theory, Will and Grace reboots snubbed by academy