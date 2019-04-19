Watch: T-Series releases Guru Randhawa, Pitbull's collaborative single 'Slowly Slowly'

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, known for songs like 'Lahore', 'High Rated Gabru' and 'Suit Suit', has released a new single 'Slowly Slowly' with rapper Pitbull. The multilingual track, released by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is Randhawa's first international collaboration.

The video, directed by Gifty, who has also previously helmed the reprised version of 'Urvashi' with Shahid Kapoor and Kiar Advani as well as Badshah's 'DJ Waley Babu' and Harrdy Sandhu's 'Yaarr Superstarr', features the two surrounded by women at a party in a mansion as they sing/rap.

'Slowly Slowly' is a high tempo, upbeat Punjabi hip hop track similar to the many tracks Randhawa has released in the past.

Dj Shadow, BlackOut, DJ Money Willz, Vee Music and MKSHFT have produced the song. Previously, Pitbull collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for the 2013 song 'Exotic', which was selected as the Guinness International Champion Cup 2013 and also made it to the music charts. Musician-actor Gippy Grewal congratulated Randhawa on this musical milestone.

Proud of you lil bro @GuruOfficial Chak de Fattae 👍https://t.co/ahGSHq7ciq — Gippy Grewal (@igippygrewal) April 18, 2019

“I am quite excited to collaborate with Pitbull and the song has turned out good. Pitbull’s contribution on the song adds a magical spin that gives it yet another international twist. It’s a huge step ahead in going global. This year has been phenomenal with Bhushan (Kumar) ji’s support and T-Series becoming the most viewed channel in the world, I think this collaboration will set Indian music on the global map," Randhawa said in a statement.

