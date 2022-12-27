A pall of gloom descended upon the entire country after actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24.

On Tuesday, fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang others attended Tunisha’s funeral.

Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Khan‘s mother and sister also came to the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

Sheezan, who worked with Tunisha in ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul‘, was arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment of suicide. If reports are to be believed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago after dating for a while. The deceased actor’s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha’s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days. Police sources have said that the “mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan have been sent to the forensic lab so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of their breakup.

Meanwhile, the sisters of actor Sheezan have appealed for “respecting their family’s

privacy”. In a statement shared on Instagram, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz wrote, “As much as everyone is eager to know the ‘other side of the story’, we are equally curious to know, but for time being we’d like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first.”

“It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested. Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we’d like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out,” the statement read.

