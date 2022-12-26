Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sheezan Khan, the actor arrested for abetment of suicide?

The death of young actress Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a show in Maharashtra’s Vasai came as a shocker. The 20-year-old died by suicide and was found hanging inside a washroom. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan, 28, was arrested Sunday for abetment of suicide.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan after a complaint was filed by Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. According to the FIR, the two actors were dating and had broken up 15 days ago, which had left Tunisha upset.



Who is Sheezan Khan?

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma acted in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Khan was the lead on the show which airs on SonyLiv. He got famous after he played the role of young Akbar in the television series Jodha Akbar.

He has appeared in several soaps like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar 2 and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. The actor is popular on Instagram with a following of 231k.

Why has Khan been arrested?

While no suicide note has been found after Tunisha’s death, Khan has been arrested for abetment of suicide.

The two actors, who were in a relationship, reportedly broke up 15 days ago. Tunish was already under stress and the spilt drove her to the edge, the Mumbai police said, according to reports in the media.

The FIR mentions the relationship and the breakup.

Also read: Anxiety, depression, isolation: 50 Indians on biggest mental health challenges they’ve faced amid COVID-19 crisis

Tunisha’s relatives have said that Khan was in touch with several girls even when he was dating her.

“Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression,” Pawan Sharma, Tunisha’s uncle, said.

He also alleged that Khan was cheating on Tunisha and she learnt about it recently. “On 16 December, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha’s mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right,” he told the news agency ANI.

What is Khan saying?

Khan’s advocate told ANI that the claims against his client were allegations and the police did not have any evidence against him. A further probe is yet to be conducted, he said.

According to the news agency, Tunisha ended her life because of the breakup.

Also read: Depression: 5 natural ways you can combat the condition

How serious is the abetment to suicide charge?

Khan, who has been booked for abetment of suicide, has been sent to four-day police custody by a Vasai court on Sunday.

Abetment of suicide is a punishable offence in India with a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or both.

According to the Indian Penal Code, abetment is defined as instigating, engaging in conspiracy or assisting in committing the offence, reports The Indian Express. It is a serious offence and is cognizable (police can arrest without a court warrant), non-bailable (bail is granted by the court’s discretion), and non-compoundable (case cannot be withdrawn by the complainant).

What do we know about Tunisha’s death?

Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set in Vasai and did not return for a long time. After the door was broken, she was found hanging inside. The actress was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Her body was taken to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for post-mortem. The reports say that she died because of suffocation after hanging. No injury marks were found on the body.

The report also dismissed rumours that the actress was pregnant.

Who was Tunisha Sharma?

The 20-year-old actor started her foray into acting with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She also appeared in other serials like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah, to name a few.

She acted in Hindi films and was seen in Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. She played the younger Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

Hours before her alleged suicide, Tunisha posted an Instagram story from her makeup room with a fake wrist slit. In the video, she can be seen sitting on the chair and interacting with her crew while her makeup artist drew a fake wrist slit on her hand.

With inputs from agencies

Please note: A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here (hyperlink this please: http://www.aasra.info/helpline.html). Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.