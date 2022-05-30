Shahid Kapoor's video from his boys' trip to Europe has kept his fans delighted. The Jersey actor was recently seen shaking a leg with director Raja Menon on the streets of Europe.

Shahid Kapoor’s dance moves have left his fans mesmerised for years. The Jersey actor, who leaves no opportunity to shake a leg, recently unleashed his goofy side with a fun dance video on the streets of Europe. The actor can be seen having a blast with director Raja Menon while they groove to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track Koi Mil Gaya in the video.

The Kabir Singh actor captioned the video as “Main toh hil gaya!” Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur reacted to the hilarious dance video, commenting “Hahahahha classic”. This is not the only fun video that Kapoor has posted from his Europe vacation. The Jab We Met star had earlier posted a montage of moments from his trip featuring Kunal Kemmu, brother Ishan Khatter, Raja Menon and others. The gang looks like they are having loads of fun sampling some yummy food and biking around in Europe.

In another Reels video posted by Shahid Kapoor recently, the group is enjoying their Europe vacation to the fullest and even playing a game of table tennis by the side of a road.

Another video posted by the Haider actor left his fans in splits. The hilarious clip shows Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter trying to balance themselves horizontally between two walls. While Kapoor and his brother are able to hold the pose, Kemmu slips down and makes a lot of noise while doing so.

Just as this happens, a woman opens a window right over the scene, startling the actors. On spotting the woman, everyone breaks into a laugh, and Kapoor and his brother drop down from their pose. The post, which does not have any caption, features a sticker with the words “Sorry aunty”. Shahid Kapoor will feature in Raj and DK’s Farzi opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which marks his OTT debut. He will also star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s remake of Nuit Blanche as well as the movie Bull.

