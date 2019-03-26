You are here:

Watch: Salman Khan dances with Venkatesh at his daughter Aashritha Daggubati's Jaipur wedding

Salman Khan attended Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha's wedding in Jaipur recently. Videos of the two actors dancing to the 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Salman's 2014 film Kick have been making the rounds on social media.

Aashritha tied the knot with her boyfriend Vinayak Reddy in a close-knit ceremony with only friends and relatives. According to NDTV, they reportedly got engaged at Venkatesh's Hyderabad home on 6 February. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Venkatesh's nephew Rana Daggubati and actor-politician Bina Kak were also in attendance. Bina also shared some photographs from the event via her official Instagram account.



View this post on Instagram Congratulations Venky ! @venkateshdaggubati A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Mar 22, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #destinationwedding #happeningplace#jaipur#rajasthan#southcomeshere#bondingwithfriends @venkateshdaggubati @ranadaggubati @beingsalmankhan @energeetikally A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Mar 22, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

SK at home !! In jaipur

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Mar 22, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

Salman will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. It was recently announced that he will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah and he also announced another project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has produced the upcoming romantic drama Notebook, starring debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 15:02:14 IST