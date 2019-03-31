You are here:

Watch: Ranveer, YouTube star Lilly Singh rap to Gully Boy song 'Apna Time Aayega' at GQ Style Awards 2019

Ranveer Singh, who displayed his rapping skills in Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster Gully Boy, set the stage on fire at the GQ Style Awards held in Mumbai. He was accompanied by YouTube star Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, who visited India on 30 March tp attend the YouTube Fanfest in Mumbai. The Indo-Canadian YouTube personality is known for her rapping abilities, and she recently dropped her mash-up video on Bollywood and rap.

Ranveer and Lilly performed to Gully Boy's smash hit 'Apna Time Aayega'.

Apart from Ranveer and Lilly, the event was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jim Sarbh, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

@taapsee’s got some new GQ bling! #GQStyleAwards __________________________________________ #BOSSEyewear @boss #TaapseePannu #AllAccessPass #GQBackstage #WomenWeLove

Three stunning ladies walk into the #GQStyleAwards. @fatimasanashaikh @mandirabedi @sanyamalhotra_ __________________________________________________ #BOSSEyewear @boss #FatimaSanaShaikh #MandiraBedi #SanyaMalhotra #WomenWeLove #AllAccessPass

The Style Gang's all here for the #GQStyleAwards! __________________________________________________ #BOSSEyewear @boss #VijayVarma #SapnaPabbi #AmyraDastur #AparshaktiKhurana #WomenWeLove #MenInJackets

In her latest video titled If Bollywood Songs Were Rap, Lilly Singh made raps out of popular Hindi numbers, 'Choli Ke Peeche', 'Aankh Maare' and 'All is Well'. Her video touched upon feminism, sexuality and mental health. The track also featured 'Aankh Maare' singer Neha Kakkar in a cameo.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 09:42:59 IST