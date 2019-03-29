Lilly Singh aka Superwoman turns popular Bollywood music into empowering rap

YouTuber Lilly Singh, better known by her moniker Superwoman released a new Bollywood-inspired rap video that has re-imagined some of the popular Hindi film songs. She has revamped the lyrics of these songs, giving them a new meaning with a touch of social commentary. The 5-minute-long rap video does more than translating the songs. Lilly touches upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity, issues related to mental health, bisexuality and more.

Lilly revamps the popular 90s song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', giving the otherwise highly suggestive song some respective meaning. With lyrics "Call me smart before you call me hottie

I am a woman with a story", she takes on the concept of objectification of women.

Another popular song 'Aankh Marey' takes a U-turn in Lilly's world. The rap focuses on normalising bisexuality. It is interesting to note that Lilly came out as a bisexual only a few weeks ago and her rap version seems like an expression of that. Through the video, she encourages her fans to embrace themselves, whatever their sexual preferences may be.

The video has already garnered over 7 lakh views on YouTube, leaving fans obsessed with the empowering lyrics. Here's how netizens are reacting to the music video:

I respect @IISuperwomanII for this Video, Not only was it visually stunning but it was message driven. This is Quality content. So I advice y'all yo go and watch it, For your eyes and your Brain #IfBollywoodSongsWereRaphttps://t.co/eGOhGD9rZU pic.twitter.com/imKShcXvep — Young Billy (@IstantheBadGuy) March 28, 2019

this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you're a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ — ♡ (@singhxstark) March 28, 2019

Bollywood rap by @IISuperwomanII is best video you will see today. "Your daughter wore a dress, what will people say, hopefully they're impressed... she don't skip leg day...." #LillyRemixesBollywoodhttps://t.co/WzI60MwGFK — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) March 28, 2019

This is so freakinnnn cool watch it now https://t.co/LGgOMKvi4y — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 29, 2019

All the lines in the first song need to be made into motivational posters — Kiran Cheema (@KirniCheema) March 29, 2019

Singh is in India for the upcoming YouTube FanFest and this video is a collaboration with the fest.

Watch If Bollywood Songs Were Rap video here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 17:39:39 IST