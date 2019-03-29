You are here:

Lilly Singh aka Superwoman turns popular Bollywood music into empowering rap

FP Staff

Mar 29, 2019 17:26:00 IST

YouTuber Lilly Singh, better known by her moniker Superwoman released a new Bollywood-inspired rap video that has re-imagined some of the popular Hindi film songs. She has revamped the lyrics of these songs, giving them a new meaning with a touch of social commentary. The 5-minute-long rap video does more than translating the songs. Lilly touches upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity, issues related to mental health, bisexuality and more.

Lilly revamps the popular 90s song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', giving the otherwise highly suggestive song some respective meaning. With lyrics "Call me smart before you call me hottie
I am a woman with a story", she takes on the concept of objectification of women.

Lilly Singh in a still from the video. Source: Twitter

Another popular song 'Aankh Marey' takes a U-turn in Lilly's world. The rap focuses on normalising bisexuality. It is interesting to note that Lilly came out as a bisexual only a few weeks ago and her rap version seems like an expression of that. Through the video, she encourages her fans to embrace themselves, whatever their sexual preferences may be.

The video has already garnered over 7 lakh views on YouTube, leaving fans obsessed with the empowering lyrics. Here's how netizens are reacting to the music video:

Singh is in India for the upcoming YouTube FanFest and this video is a collaboration with the fest.

Watch If Bollywood Songs Were Rap video here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 17:39:39 IST

