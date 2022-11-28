Cirkus teaser finally out, Ranveer Singh starrer will take you back to 1960s

After making the fans wait for so long, the makers of Cirkus have doused the desperation of the tormented movie lovers. Taking the audiences back to the 1960s, the makers have finally unveiled the hilarious teaser of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Cirkus. The teaser claims that the movie takes you on a fun, happening ride. Not only this but the teaser also revealed that the trailer of the comedy film will be unveiled on 2 December. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s celebrated play The Comedy of Errors, which had earlier been roughly adapted in the past in the movies like 1982’s Angoor, 1968’s Do Dooni Chaar and the Bengali film Bhranti Bilas in 1963. Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranveer dropped the teaser video of his much-anticipated film of the year. While sharing the teaser, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Welcome to our world!” and ended with multi-colour heart emoticons and a couple of joining hand emoticons.

Amalgamating many popular faces from the Golmaal franchise and Simmba, the Cirkus teaser gives a sneak peek at its star cast. Apart from promising the double dose of its lead Ranveer and Varun Sharma, Cirkus also features supporting actors who are the staple part of Rohit Shetty’s universe like Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more. For the first time Rohit Shetty has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen in the titular characters, and it seems that Ranveer’s dual characters are paired opposite each one of them. Now in the now-viral video of the teaser, the entire star cast of the movie can be heard comparing the current generation with that of the 60s era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Despite being the supporting cast, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vrajesh Hirjee make their presence felt as the entire teaser has been kept on their shoulders, with Ranveer, Jacqueline, and Pooja unveiling the trailer date in the end. Helmed by Rohit, Cirkus is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Pen India Limited, and Zee Studios, jointly, and will hit the theatres near Christmas on 23 December.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer after making the audience laugh out loud with Cirkus will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will pair Ranveer opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie also features veteran stars Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is expected to release next year around April.

