Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated trailer of Cirkus promises unlimited entertainment and a laughter riot. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is set to release theatrically this Christmas on 23rd December 2022. Don’t miss Deepika Padukone’s sensational and surprising cameo.

Just a while ago, taking to his official Instagram account, Rohit’s lead hero Ranveer dropped a group picture with his entire star cast and asked fans to stay tuned till 1:30 PM when makers will unveil the trailer of their much-awaited film Cirkus. Honestly, the group picture, which screams red, is probably symbolising Christmas, as this is when the movie will hit theatres.

While sharing the joyous picture, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Trailer out at 1:30 PM! Cirkus this Christmas.” The picture shows Cirkus’ lead actors Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde posing with their director Rohit. The entire supporting cast, which includes Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, can also be seen in the photo. All of them can be seen twinning in all-red ensembles. While the leading ladies of the movie Jacquline and Pooja can be seen donning beautiful red saree, Ranveer is sporting an all-red suit.

Taking you back to the 60s, Rohit’s Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s celebrated play The Comedy of Errors, which had earlier been roughly adapted in the movies like 1963’s Bengali film Bhranti Bilas, 1968’s Do Dooni Chaar and 1982 film Angoor. The movie, which will hit the theatres on 23 December this year, is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Pen India Limited, and Zee Studios.

