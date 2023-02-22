Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's dance on Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Ranbir Kapoor has had a busy year so far. The Brahmastra star is gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir has also finished the shoot of his upcoming movie Animal. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was recently spotted at the wrap party of Animal, which he celebrated in perfect style with a dance performance. Videos going viral from the party show Ranbir grooving to the tune of Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. Dressed casually in a white t-shirt, cap and black pants, Ranbir showed off his killer moves on the dance floor.

In the video, the crew members of the movie can be seen cheering for Ranbir as he shows off his dance moves. The actor and the people around him can also be heard singing the iconic track as they groove to the music.

Watch:

The clip went viral instantly. Several users called Ranbir “talented”, while others reacted with red heart emojis.

Apart from this, other clips from Animal’s wrap-up party show Ranbir perfectly mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s steps from the hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya as the music plays.

See the video clip here:

As expected any wrap party of Ranbir would be incomplete without some of his own hits playing. The Wake Up Sid star was also seen dancing the night away to Dilliwalli Girlfriend from his blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While fans just can’t get enough of Ranbir showing off his dance skills off screen, his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also has some fun dance tracks where Ranbir can be seen setting the dance floor on fire. The third track of the film, Show Me The Thumka released on Tuesday. The peppy song features Ranbir matching steps with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir was last seen in the fantasy-action-drama Brahmastra Part: I alongside wife and actor Alia Bhatt. He is set to feature next in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also stars Simple Kapadia, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on 8 March.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The actioner will release on 11 August this year.

