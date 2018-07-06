You are here:

Sanju opening week box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer storms into coveted Rs 200 cr club

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 13:58:40 IST

After breaking multiple box office records, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has crossed Rs 200 crore in its first week, surpassing the lifetime business of the director's 2009 comedy drama 3 Idiots. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer raked in a neat Rs 16 crore on Thursday, which goosed up its first week earnings to Rs 202.51 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in Sanju, as Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in Sanju, as Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt

It has also become the third film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in just one week of its release, the first two films being Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai. While SS Rajamouli's magnum opus stormed through the Rs 200 crore club on day six, Salman Khan-starrer action entertainer took seven days to reach the benchmark.

Based on the life of controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. While Ranbir has been commended for his portrayal of Dutt, several critics have deemed the film a 'dishonest' narrative which whitewashes Sanjay Dutt and his past.

(Also read: Is Sanju a better film without Ranveer Singh? Recalling other memorable casting changes that created history)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 13:58 PM

tags: #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #Sanjay Dutt biopic #Sanju #Sanju box office collection

also see

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer aces crucial Monday test, mints Rs 25 cr

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer aces crucial Monday test, mints Rs 25 cr

Sanju Day 1 box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju Day 1 box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film rakes in Rs 73.35 cr in two days

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film rakes in Rs 73.35 cr in two days