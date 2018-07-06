Sanju opening week box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer storms into coveted Rs 200 cr club

After breaking multiple box office records, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has crossed Rs 200 crore in its first week, surpassing the lifetime business of the director's 2009 comedy drama 3 Idiots. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer raked in a neat Rs 16 crore on Thursday, which goosed up its first week earnings to Rs 202.51 crore.

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

It has also become the third film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in just one week of its release, the first two films being Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai. While SS Rajamouli's magnum opus stormed through the Rs 200 crore club on day six, Salman Khan-starrer action entertainer took seven days to reach the benchmark.

BENCHMARKS...#Baahubali2 Hindi Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 6#TZH Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7#Sanju Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

Based on the life of controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. While Ranbir has been commended for his portrayal of Dutt, several critics have deemed the film a 'dishonest' narrative which whitewashes Sanjay Dutt and his past.

(Also read: Is Sanju a better film without Ranveer Singh? Recalling other memorable casting changes that created history)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 13:58 PM