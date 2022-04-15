Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married on 14 April, Thursday in an intimate ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the closely-guarded wedding ceremony have started trickling in on social media.

Some photos from inside the ceremony have gone viral, including one from the varmala ceremony, and another in which they are seen cutting a three-tier wedding cake and raising a toast.

A video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities showed them dancing together on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the popular track from Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 movie Dil Se...

The varmala video sees Ranbir's pals pick him up when it was gestured to place the varmala on Alia. However, when it was Alia's time, Ranbir stepped down and knee to assist her in putting the varmala. After the garlands were exchanged, the two shared a kiss.

For the wedding, Alia wore an ivory saree, designed by Sabyasachi. Ranbir Kapoor also wore a sherwani designed by Sabyasachi. The couple got married at Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor's house, in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram a day after her son's wedding, Neetu Kapoor said her late husband, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been fulfilled.

'This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled (sic)', she wrote along with a photo of her with Ranbir Kapoor from the wedding. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on 9 September.