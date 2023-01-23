The wait is finally over! After hooking you all to your seats with his back-to-back intense roles in Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is back in his much-loved romantic comedy avatar, with one of the highly anticipated films Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Ever since the announcement about the movie was made, the details around the Luv Ranjan’s directorial were kept under wraps. However, treating Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor fans on Monday, the makers have finally unveiled the desperately awaited trailer of the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. And we must warn the audience that they should get ready to laugh and cry at the same time. As the quirky bond between Ranbir and Shraddha will make you laugh your heart out, the never-seen-before sizzling chemistry between the lead stars will truly leave you stunned. Striking a chord among the youth with its refreshing feel, the movie comes with a package of comedy, romance, and drama that promises to hook you to the end.

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar opens with Ranbir saying that nowadays it is easy to enter into a relationship, but coming out of one is extremely difficult. While Ranbir and Shraddha are seen kissing on a beach, at the forefront of a picturesque sunset, in the background Ranbir can be heard saying, “Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna asaan hai, usmein se nikalna mushkil. Rishta Jodna asaan hai, todna mushkil.”

Watch:

Then the trailer gives you a glance at an enthralling monologue by Ranbir. Basically, the two come into a fake relationship, however, fall in love eventually. The movie centres around the mess created by their relationship drama. Moreover, it also centres on the revenge Ranbir and Shraddha take on each other for faking their relationship. The trailer also gives you a glance at the veteran star Dimple Kapadia, who will be seen essaying the role of Shraddha’s mother in the film, and much-loved Indian comedian Anurag Singh Bassi, who essays the role of Ranbir’s closest friend.

Penned by Luv Ranjan and Rahul Mody, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Monica Chaudhary. Backed by T-series, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s release date has a connection with Ranbir’s lucky number eight. The movie will hit the theatres on 8 March.

