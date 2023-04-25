Watch: Rakhi Sawant goofs around with the paparazzi, says 'I'm a shape-shifting Naagin'
At her recent spotting, actor Rakhi Sawant goofed around with the paparazzi and said- 'I'm a shape-shifting Naagin'.
Actor Rakhi Sawant‘s husband Adil Durrani was recently brought to the Oshiwara police station in the city after she filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, an official said.
Citing her statement to the police on Monday night, the official said Sawant (41) got in touch with Durrani (30) in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from that account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he said he would be marrying her, Sawant told the police, according to the official.
Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Sawant, a former ‘Bigg Boss‘ contestant, on two occasions prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him, he said. As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’, he said.
On Sunday night, Sawant discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her Andheri building that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.</p><p> Sawant then approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official.
The police have not arrested anyone yet, said the official.
