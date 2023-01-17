Rakhi Sawant always manages to make headlines, be it her antics for the camera or her love life. Recently, the actor who got married to beau Adil Durrani, was seen crying as she claimed Adil had denied their marriage but then got back with him as Adil accepted Rakhi as his wife. She even claimed Salman Khan intervened to save their marriage. We look back at Rakhi’s past relationships that have hit headlines.

In June 2022, Rakhi made a video call to Adil at a public event and announced her relationship. Adil Durrani gifted Rakhi a car after which they started dating. Adil is six years younger to Rakhi and the two have been constantly making public appearances. They even became part of a music video. Drama followed as she accused Adil of assaulting her in November but later denied it saying it wasn’t true.

Before Adil, Rakhi claimed for many years that she was married to Ritesh and entered the Bigg Boss with him. Later she claimed he was married with kids and that she was not aware. In 2018, Rakhi also made several appearances with Deepak Kalal claiming to be romantically involved with him.

A few years ago, Rakhi Sawant started dating actor Abhishek Awasthi. They also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye 3. But their relationship did not end on a good note. In 2011 on Valentine’s Day, when Rakhi found that Abhishek was cheating on her, she slapped him in front of the media.

Back in 2009, the reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar had many grooms competing to marry Rakhi. However, groom Elesh Parujanwala, who was an NRI, won the show and married Rakhi. The marriage did not last long and they both broke off citing compatibility issues. This also gave wind to the rumours that the show was scripted.

